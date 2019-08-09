2 minor girls found murdered in Bihar’s Katihar, kin allege torture and rape

patna

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:15 IST

Two minor girls, aged about 13 years, were allegedly gang-raped and murdered at Katihar 's Gadai Diara area in Bihar.

The victims - closely related to each other - had gone to pluck pointed gourd, locally called parwal, on Wednesday and went missing thereafter. Their parents found the bodies in the nearby fields on Thursday.

Police said, the duo along with few other girls, had gone to pluck the vegetable around 2 pm. When they did not return by night, their parents, who are agricultural labourers, got worried and began looking for them.

“We had a frantic search for them whole night and on Thursday we found their bodies bearing cut marks at several places including their private parts, suggesting they were murdered after being tortured and raped,” the aggrieved parents told media personnel.

Even villagers suspect that the girls were first gang raped and then murdered. Highly agitated by the incident, villagers have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Gadai Diara falls under Amdabad police station, and is located along the Ganga River basin and it takes three to four hours to reach there by boat from the district headquarter.

Amdabad police team led by station house officer (SHO) Naresh Kumar rushed to Diara soon after getting information about the incident and begun probe.

“Only after postmortem, we would be in a position to reveal whether the girls were raped before being before killing or not,” a senior police officer said. Police said Gadai Diara with a population of about 20,000 is a crime infested area and has been witnessing several gruesome crimes for a long time.”

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar, who was camping at Amdabad police station, which is around 60 km from Katihar district headquarters, by the time of filing of this report, said, “FIR is being lodged by the victims' family members. Once the FIR is lodged, police will start investigating the case from all angles.”

He said, “Bodies of the minor girls have been sent for postmortem. The autopsy report will reveal the cause of death and confirm whether the girls were raped or not.”

