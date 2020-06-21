e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / 213 fresh Covid-19 cases in Bihar, tally climbs to 7,503

213 fresh Covid-19 cases in Bihar, tally climbs to 7,503

Of the 213 new cases, 90 are of Friday whose test results were received on Saturday. The rest 123 were reported on Saturday, a health department release said.

patna Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
There are 2,087 active cases of the disease in 38 districts of the state, while another 5,367 have recovered.
There are 2,087 active cases of the disease in 38 districts of the state, while another 5,367 have recovered.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Bihar reported 213 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the virus count to 7,503, while the death toll remained 49 with no fresh fatality, a state health department official said.

Of the 213 new cases, 90 are of Friday whose test results were received on Saturday. The rest 123 were reported on Saturday, a health department release said.

There are 2,087 active cases of the disease in 38 districts of the state, while another 5,367 have recovered, it said.

A maximum of 377 cases were reported from Patna, followed by Bhagalpur (348), Begusarai (347), Madhubani (325) and Rohtas (309). Siwan reported 302 cases of the disease.

A total 4,844 migrants have tested positive since May 3, while the number of samples tested till date is 1,51,148.

Darbhanga reported the highest number of five Covid-19 deaths, followed by Saran which reported four deaths, while Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali have reported three fatalities each. Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna, Sitamarhi and Siwan reported two deaths each.

Araria, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Jamui, Katihar, Madhepura, Madhubani, Munger, West Champaran, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur and Sheohar witnessed one Covid death each, the health department release said.

tags
top news
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century
In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century
1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar, more trapped
1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar, more trapped
Live: Assam registers nine Covid-19 deaths, 5,388 cases
Live: Assam registers nine Covid-19 deaths, 5,388 cases
Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461
Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461
Ring of Fire seen in Dehradun; eclipse visible in Asia, Africa, Australia
Ring of Fire seen in Dehradun; eclipse visible in Asia, Africa, Australia
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In