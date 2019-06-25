4 new AES in Muzaffarpur, but no more AES deaths in Bihar

Four new cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) were reported at Muzaffarpur’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) on Monday, even as the health department did not report any more deaths.

“Fresh AES cases have been reported between midnight and 2.30pm on Monday,” said additional secretary, health, Kaushal Kishore. “The condition of the children admitted today is better than some children who were previously admitted at the hospital in a serious condition.”

New cases were reported since Sunday, as temperature and humidity had gone up after a day’s rain on Saturday.

“After Saturday’s rain, temperature and humidity had again risen in Muzaffarpur, leading to new cases. Today four AES children have been admitted at our hospital. If the temperature and humidity continues this way, I suspect the number of AES cases will further go up tomorrow,” said Dr Gopal Shankar Sahni, head, department of paediatrics, SKMCH.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) wing of the state health department had reported 11 cases on Sunday and 42 cases a day before, with two deaths.

Out of the 719 AES cases reported so far this year in the state, 602 have been reported from Muzaffarpur, which has been the epicentre, accounting for 130 of the total 152 deaths in the state so far. The SKMCH has accounted for 110 deaths while another 20 deaths have been reported so far from the Krishnadevi Deviprasad Kejriwal Maternity Hospital (KDKMH) in Muzaffarpur.

Of the AES deaths reported from SKMCH, 102 has been attributed to hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar level), two to dyselectrolytemia (electrolyte – sodium, potassium – imbalance) and six to both hypoglycaemia and dyselectrolytemia, said Kishore. “Two children are still serious at the SKMCH,” he added.

AES has spread to 20 districts of Bihar. The affected districts include Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Aurangabad, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Jehanabad, Katihar, Nalanda, West Champaran, Patna, Purnia, Sheohar and Supaul.

Efforts to reach Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey proved futile.

