5 detained for murder of Nalanda journalist’s son

The Nalanda police have detained five persons in connection with the brutal murder of a 16-year-old youth, the son of a senior journalist, whose eyes were gouged out before he was killed on Sunday.

As per preliminary investigation, police have claimed the victim was mentally unsound and he might have been murdered in a fit of anger by the accused.

The victim was identified as Ashwani Kumar alias Chunnu, a resident of Hasanpur village under the limits of Kalyanbigha police out-post.

Kalyanbigha is the native village of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Police said that around 2 pm on Sunday, Chunnu left home to play with some villagers, but never returned. His family members approached the police outpost, after which an extensive search was launched.

Around 8.15 pm, his body was found lying in a pool of blood in a pond.

Police said both his eyes were bleeding and it was suspected that criminals might have punctured his eyes after killing him.

State’s criminal investigation department (CID) is monitoring and assisting the Nalanda police in their investigation.

“When I reached the spot, I found him lying with blood oozing out of both his eyes. He was taken to hospital but doctor’s declared him brought dead,” the victim’s father, Ashutosh Kumar Arya, who is Nalanda bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, said.

Nalanda SP Nilesh Kumar said the cause of death would be known only after autopsy report comes in.

“No injury marks were visible on the body except from his eyes,” he said. Central range DIG Rajesh Kumar on Monday visited the spot. FSL team and dog squad were pressed into service. Police recovered empty IMFL bottles, disposal glasses and snacks from the spot.

“The teenager’s murder doesn’t seem to be fallout of any animosity over his father’s profession,” said the DIG, adding, “ We would be able to make a breakthrough in the case by this late evening.”

