Body of journalist’s son found in Bihar

A 16-year-old boy’s body was found hours after he went missing from Bihar’s Nalanda on Sunday, the police said.

Nalanda police superintendent Neelesh Kumar said Ashwani Kumar’s eyes were bleeding when they found his body. He said the police were looking into all possible angles in the case and would come up with a report on the findings soon.

He said Ashwani, alias Chunnu, went missing around 2pm on Sunday after he left his home to play. His family approached the police, and a search was launched as home did not return home till late in the evening. Five people were detained on Monday. Their identities are not clear yet.

“When I reached the spot, I found him lying with blood oozing out of his eyes. He was taken to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead,” said Chunnu’s father, Ashutosh Kumar Arya, who is the Nalanda bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan.

Neelesh Kumar said the cause of Chunnu’s death will be known after they get his autopsy report. “No other injury marks were visible on his body except for the eyes,” he added.

Deputy inspector general (central range) Rajesh Kumar said a special investigation team has been formed to probe the case. The police recovered empty Indian-made foreign liquor bottles, disposable glasses and snacks from the scene.

