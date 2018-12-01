50-year-old tutor rapes 8-year-old pupil in Bihar’s Sasaram

An eight year old scheduled caste girl was allegedly raped by her 50-year-old tutor at a village under Bikramganj police station area of Rohtas district in south west Bihar on Thursday evening. The place of occurrence is at a distance of 110km south west of capital Patna.

Victim’s father has lodged a case against the accused tutor, Satish Mishra alias Brij Bihari in relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. Police have sent the girl for medical examination and age verification to district hospital, Sasaram. The accused is at large. Raids were on to arrest the accused by the time of filing of this report. Station house officer of Bikramganj police station, Manoj Kumar said, they have got some leads and would arrest the accused soon.

The accused, resident of an adjacent village, Indrarth had opened a tuition centre at Raghunathpur. He also worked as a rural medical practitioner and had earned much respect.

The victim, a class 4 student at local middle school, used to attend Mishra’s tuition classes, where he allegedly indulged in bad touches with is girl students. The victim’s father said, Mishra had twice molested the girl, but they did not take much notice of her complaint because the tutor was like a father figure.

On Thursday evening he allegedly raped the girl. Profusely bleeding girl reached home anyhow and informed the parents. Family informed panchyat mukhiya Ankit Mishra. Mishra called Bikramganj police who took the girl to government hospital for treatment and medical examination. The girl was out of danger, police said.

