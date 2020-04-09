542 arrested, ₹2.67 crore penalty collected from lockdown violators

patna

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:59 IST

In the two weeks since the nationwide lockdown came into force to curb the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the police have arrested 542 people and seized 11,205 vehicles for violations in the state.

Besides, ₹ 2.67 crore by way of penalty has also been realised from lockdown violators under the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The police said they have registered 723 FIRs across the state for such violations.

To enforce the lockdown, superintendents of police in areas like Gaya, Saran, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Buxar have also used drones to monitor activities of people.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said, “The compliance level of the lockdown order has been satisfactory.”

In Saran, the police used the drones in busiest areas to keep a tab on violators. “We used the drone in the morning and we caught several people moving on the roads. They were warned by the police asking them to stay at home,” said Bhagalpur SSP Ashish Bharti.

“We started using drones to strictly enforce the lockdown and ensure social distancing even when people come out to buy the essential commodities,” said the Bhagalpur SSP.

POLICE RESORT TO LATHICHARGE

Meanwhile, a police team Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge at several places in Patna to stop people from flouting the lockdown order. Throughout the day, police carried out spot checks of areas known for drawing crowd like grocery shops and vegetable markets.

Authorities confiscated dozens of private vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, that were found to be in violation of the mandated curfew and fined many people.

The police set road blockades in many areas, including Kankarbagh, Gardanibagh, Patrakar Nagar, Gandhi Maidan, Dak Bungalow Crossing, Boring Road, Bailey Road, SK Puri, and Ashok Rajpath. Police stopped nearly 250 motorists and collected fines from them before allowing them to leave with a stern warning.

The worst case of defiance of social distancing rule was witnessed in Sheikhpura where hundreds of people came out of their homes for food and other essential items.

When people refused to follow the police order to return home, authorities used light force to disperse the crowd. Similar reports also came in from other areas, including Raja Bazaar, Phulwarisharif, Boring Road, Danapur, Patna City and Kankarbagh where people had gathered in large numbers.

ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said, the lockdown provides for taking action against violators under the National Disaster Management Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, police claim that those venturing out of their homes for fetching essential items like food or medicines are not facing any action.