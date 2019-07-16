After poor man’s euthanasia plea, it’s rush hour for officials in Bihar

After a report was published in the Hindustan Times on July 13, detailing the plight of a Rohtas family whose three adolescent children had become physically disabled one after the other and received no medical help, concerned authorities in Patna and Rohtas have taken it upon themselves to address their concerns.

Devmuni Singh Yadav, father of three boys and a resident of Chhulkar village under Sanjhauli block of Rohtas district, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, had requested the government to arrange for treatment of his children who suffer from a rare muscular disorder, otherwise allow for euthanasia.

Dr Shivajee Kumar, disability commissioner of Bihar, on Monday wrote to the director of Empowerment of Persons with Disability (EPT), department of social welfare and also to the district magistrate of Rohtas to arrange for treatment and rehabilitation of the three disabled boys.

“I am moved by the plight of the family and will visit Rohtas and personally meet them at Chhulkar village on July 27,” Kumar said and thanked HT for bringing the issue to his notice.

On directions of Rohtas district magistrate Pankaj Dixit, a medical team under civil surgeon Dr Janardan Sharma visited Chhulkar and examined the three boys on Monday.

“They are probably suffering from myopathy, which has entered an incurable stage. It is a genetic disorder,” Dr Sharma said.

The DM said that the administration was ready to provide them with treatment under government parameters, if the father wished.

The DM had also sent the deputy director of social welfare to Chhulkar village, instructing him to take steps for the welfare of Yadav’s family, under different government schemes.

“Construction of a toilet for the family has already been started by the block development officer and he has been directed to ensure safe sanitation,” Dixit said.

With several steps being taken by authorities, Devmuni Yadav was a relieved man. Thanking HT, Yadav said that he had regained faith in the society and the government, after the officials visited him assured of all possible help.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 00:13 IST