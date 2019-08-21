Arrest warrant issued for absconding Bihar MLA Anant Singh, anticipatory bail rejected

patna

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:14 IST

Gangster-turned politician Anant Singh suffered a double blow on Tuesday as his anticipatory bail petition was rejected while an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with the recovery of a loaded AK 47 assault rifle besides two hand grenades from his ancestral house at Ladma, Patna.

The independent MLA, absconding for the last three days, after a FIR lodged against him with the Barh police station under the newly amendment Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and explosive act.

The ACJM court of Kumar Madhvendra also issued property attachment warrant against MLA’s aide—Lallu Mukhia and Karmveer Yadav—in connection with hatching a murder conspiracy case, which was lodged with the Pandarak police station.

Police informed that the Barh court of additional district and session judge (ADJ-4) Shailendra Panda rejected Singh’s anticipatory bail petition in a case of murder conspiracy. In an audio clip that had recently gone viral, the Mokama legislator is allegedly heard hatching a conspiracy with few shooters to eliminate two of his associates-turned-rivals, Bhola Singh and his brother Mukesh Singh of Pandarak police station area.

On August 1, Singh had given his voice sample at forensic laboratory inside police headquarters. The police suspect that the clip has a conversation of the MLA with the two shooters asking them to gun down Bhola and Mukesh. The shooters were arrested from Pandarak police station area on July 14.

Minutes after the court order on attachment of Lallu and Karamveer’s properties, a cache of policemen arrived at their houses and begun process. By the time of filing of this report, officials were confiscating the properties of the two Anant Singh aides amid stiff resistance from family members.

Meanwhile, police carried out continuous searches at various places for the Mokama legislator and his other accomplices who are absconding. Raids were carried out at 15 different locations in Barh and Patna that included hotels and apartments either owned by him, his family members or friends.

“If the MLA continues to evade arrest, police would move court to procure property attachment orders against him,” said a police officer.

Late in the night on Sunday, Singh released a video claiming that he was not evading arrest but had gone to visit an ailing friend and would surrender soon. However, he did not disclose his location in the video.

After the raids were conducted at his ancestral home in Ladma, Singh had hit out at the state government for trying to implicate him on false charges. The two-time JD (U) MLA alleged that he was being falsely framed in the case at the behest of JD (U) MP from Munger, Lallan Singh, against whom his wife Neelam Devi contested in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

ADG headquarter Jitendra Kumar said that they have informed the Centre’s nodal agency, CBI about the lookout notice the Bihar government has issued against Singh.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 13:14 IST