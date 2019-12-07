e-paper
Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for raping 5-yr-old in Bihar’s Darbhanga

patna Updated: Dec 07, 2019 16:45 IST
Bishnu K Jha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Students hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the Hyderabad rape-murder case and growing incidents of crime against women.
Students hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the Hyderabad rape-murder case and growing incidents of crime against women.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Police in Bihar’s Darbhanga district arrested an auto-rickshaw driver early on Saturday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl, officials said.

The girl was playing with another child in front of her house on Friday evening when the accused, Tetar Sahni, spotted them, according to the police.

Sahni lured the minor girl with a promise for a ride in his vehicle, they said. He then took the girl to an orchard outside the village and raped her. The accused belongs to a neighbouring village.

Confirming the arrest, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Anoj Kumar said a first information report or FIR has been filed at the women’s police station in Laheriasarai.

Police said the girl’s family members started looking for her after she went missing and noticed an auto-rickshaw parked on a secluded stretch of a road. They heard a girl’s cry from an orchard nearby and immediately informed the police.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and stated to be recuperating from injuries.

When contacted, the in-charge of the women’s police station said a case has been registered under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The sections in the amended Pocso act provide the option for stringent punishment for penetrative sexual assault on a child below 16 years of age, punishable with imprisonment for a term no less than 20 years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, including the death penalty.

