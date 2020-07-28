e-paper
Bihar changes its health secy, second time in 2 months

Pratyaya Amrit will continue to hold the charge of principal secretary disaster management department but has been relieved from the post of chairman-cum-managing director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

patna Updated: Jul 28, 2020 04:20 IST
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey.
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey.(HT photo)
         

Amid reports of rising cases of Covid-19 and rift between state health minister Mangal Pandey and principal secretary (health) Uday Singh Kumawat, the state government on Monday removed Kumawat from his post. He has been replaced by Pratyaya Amrit, who is also the principal secretary of energy and disaster management department.

Amrit will continue to hold the charge of principal secretary disaster management department but has been relieved from the post of chairman-cum-managing director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

Kumawat is the second principal secretary to be removed from the health department in the last two months. On May 21, Sanjay Kumar was transferred to the tourism department.

