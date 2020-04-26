e-paper
Bihar govt orders 2 automatic RNA extraction machines from Singapore

Currently, RNA is done manually.

patna Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:29 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Patna
Swabs of Covid-19 patients being collected
Swabs of Covid-19 patients being collected(Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
         

Bihar government has ordered two automatic RNA extraction machines, said the Principal Secretary of Health, Sanjay Kumar on Sunday.

“Right now the RNA extraction is done manually. The state government has ordered two automatic RNA extraction machines, one for RMRI and the other for IGMS. They have been ordered from Singapore, we expect them to be here by month-end or the first week of May,” said Sanjay Kumar.

Earlier in the day, with nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, the total number of cases in the state reached 251.

