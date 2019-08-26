Bihar MLA Anant Singh brought back to Patna, sent to Beur jail

patna

Mokama MLA Anant Singh, who surrendered before a Delhi court on Friday in connection with a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him, was brought to Patna from Delhi on Sunday morning.

Singh, who was on the run since an AK-47 rifle and two grenades were recovered from his ancestral home at Ladma village in Barh on August 16, appeared before the court of metropolitan magistrate Harun Pratap in Delhi’s Saket on Friday and surrendered. He had earlier released three videos in which he said that the police were trying to frame him and he would not surrender before them.

Rural SP, K K Mishra said that the police brought Anant Singh to Patna from Delhi around 7.45 am on Sunday and produced him before the judicial magistrate in Barh, from where he was sent to Beur jail.

The SP said that the police would file a petition to seek Anant Singh’s police remand on Monday. “I will take him on remand for further interrogation,” Mishra added.

Earlier, a police team headed by Barh additional superintendent of police (ASP) Lipi Singh and Danapur ASP Ashok Mishra brought the Mokama MLA at Patna airport on Sunday morning amid tight security and took him directly to Barh.

The police team brought Singh on a two-day transit remand given by Delhi’s Saket court.

The police had raided the ancestral home of Singh, an Independent MLA from Mokama on August 16 and seized an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, cartridges and two hand grenades. Singh was booked under the UAPA after the police raids.

The police had also conducted raids at the government residence of Singh in Patna on August 17 but he was not present. His accomplice Chhotan Singh was apprehended from there. During the raid, the police recovered a sword and a mobile phone from the MLA’S official residence.

Anant Singh had claimed that he has not visited his ancestral house in the past 14 years. He was recently summoned to the police headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in connection with an attack on a Mokamabased contractor.

The MLA had reacted angrily to the raid at his ancestral house and alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against him at the behest of Munger MP Lalan Singh.

