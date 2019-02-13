Kurtas, dhotis, khadi shirts: Bihar weavers to sell products on Amazon India

Weavers from Bihar are all set to get a taste of e-commerce as they will now be able to showcase their products on Amazon India portal.

The e-commerce giant will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Bihar State Khadi and Village Industries Board on Wednesday. This would be the first of its kind arrangement in Bihar.

The MOU will facilitate around 80 weaver societies registered with the Bihar Khadi Board.

“We are looking at khadi shirts, kurtas, dhotis, trousers, towels, etc. from Bihar to be hosted on Amazon’s ‘Kala Haat’ section of the handloom and handicraft store,” said a spokesperson of the company.

The arrangement would allow weavers to aggressively price their products and upload it on the Amazon portal through the Bihar khadi board.

A year ago, Amazon had entered into a similar arrangement with the Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. As part of the MOU with UP, Amazon India was to educate, train and enable rural khadi artisans. Besides khadi apparel, the e-commerce giant also included gourmet food.

In Bihar, however, the firm would not impart training or conduct workshops for weavers initially. It will only provide them marketing support and allow weavers to widen their consumer base.

“The arrangement would also empower and generate livelihood opportunities and income for the rural artisans and boost the economy of the khadi and village industry,” the spokesperson said.

Chief executive officer of the Bihar Khadi Board BN Prasad was not available for comment.

