Birth of male child to complainant puts Jharkhand’s Koderma admin in dock

Birth of male child to the woman complainant who had accused Dr Seema Modi of conducting sex determination test on her and diagnosing female child has put the Koderma administration in dock.

Koderma district administration had got radiologist Dr Modi arrested under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition Of Sex Selection) Act in Jhumari Tilaiya on May 27. She has been in judicial custody since then.

Jharkhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded immediate exoneration of the radiologist from the “fabricated charges” made by the complainant, Supriya Kumari (23). The medical body also demanded stern action against the officers involved in the probe.

“Modus operandi of the officers involved in the probe has been exposed after the birth of male child to the complainant. Their action put them in the dock. They arrested the radiologist under PCPNDT Act without confirming test report of the ultra sound machine,” said Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh, state IMA secretary.

Supriya, resident of Nawadih village in Koderma, gave birth to a baby boy at Domchach Referral Hospital Koderma on Sunday.

The complainant, in her FIR lodged at Tilaiya police station, had charged that Dr Modi conducted an ultra sound test on her and said the infant in her womb was a female child. She also alleged that she had to pay Rs 7,000 to the doctor through one Manisha Khatoon, who worked as middle woman, for conducting the test.

On basis of the FIR, Koderma district administration arrested Dr Modi under PCPNDT Act. At present, she is under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Ranchi due to various ailments.

Following the arrest of Dr Modi, doctors in Koderma district had gone on strike for four days (May 28 to June 1) demanding her release. Health minister Ramchandra Chandravnshi had then intervened and announced to conduct a probe within 48 hours. But the government has not yet conducted any inquiry into the matter.

