e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Brother of RJD leader shot dead in Bihar’s Nalanda

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Kumar, brother of RJD leader, Satyendra Kumar.

patna Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Nalanda (Bihar)
Chandan Kumar, brother of RJD leader, Satyendra Kumar has been shot dead.
Chandan Kumar, brother of RJD leader, Satyendra Kumar has been shot dead.(AP Photo)
         

Brother of a RJD leader was shot dead by unidentified criminals here on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Kumar, brother of RJD leader, Satyendra Kumar (aka Bablu Yadav). Kumar is the RJD, general secretary, Panchayati Raj cell.

The incident took place in Biabani village. As per Police, Chandan was shot in the chest.

Nilesh Kumar, SP Nalanda, said, “The incident took place last night. The victim was a student and had no criminal record. The investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, Bablu Yadav denied having any rivalry with anyone.

“We have no information. When we went to wake him up in the morning... saw bullet pumped in his chest. The criminals shot him dead inside the home. One country-made pistol has been recovered,” he said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 13:42 IST

tags
top news
Compromised on alliance with BJP for power, says Uddhav Thackeray
Compromised on alliance with BJP for power, says Uddhav Thackeray
Oct 07, 2019 13:55 IST
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
Oct 07, 2019 13:48 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Oct 07, 2019 13:23 IST
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Oct 07, 2019 10:21 IST
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Oct 07, 2019 13:25 IST
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Oct 07, 2019 10:42 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Patna News