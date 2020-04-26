Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar reach 242 as 8 districts report fresh cases

patna

Bihar reported 19 more Covid-19 positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 242.

New cases were reported from Rohtas, Kaimur, Vaishali, Arwal, Buxar, Saran and Patna districts.

Of all the cases detected, the men were aged between 17 and 50 years, while the females were between 15 and 20 years.

Friday had seen the highest single-day surge in the number of positive cases, since the first three Covid-19 cases were reported on March 22, with Munger alone reporting 31 Covid-19 patients. On Friday, the number of positive cases was 223. However, the number of deaths in the state is just two so far.

Bihar’s health secretary Sanjay Kumar in his first tweet on Saturday morning said: “1st update of the day. 5 more covid-19 positive case in Bihar taking the total to 228…” Kumar in his tweet said while thee male positive cases were reported from Rohtas and Kurtha (Arwal), two cases of females testing positive came from Arwal and Bhojpur. He said the health department was ascertaining their infection trail.

In his second tweet, Kumar said 10 more positive cases took the tally to 238. While five Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Kaimur, four from Buxar and one from Patna.

In the evening in his third tweet he said one more case was detected from Khajpura (Patna), taking the total cases to 239. However, his fourth tweet pushed the figures to 242.

Civil surgeon, Kaimur, Dr Arun Kumar Tiwari, said six persons, including three police constables and two compounders of a private doctor besides another of Chainpur, were found positive. The 17-year-old male found positive today was linked to the Chainpur family of which seven members tested positive on Thursday, he said.

With two more positive cases reported from Patna’s hotspot Khajpura, where two men (35 and 24) tested positive, the total number of cases in the marked containment zone rose to 10. Ward number 4 in Khajpura locality of Patna, affecting a population of 2,340, has already been declared a containment zone. The cases were all linked to the contact tracing of a 32-year-old woman, who tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS-Patna.

Of the eight people who tested positive at Khajpura on Thursday, six are family members of an employee of CMS, a firm which replenishes cash at ATMs. Two others were his tenants.

Meanwhile, despite Saturday being a holiday, the district administration got the bank at Dak Bungalow opened and collected samples of about 35 employees, where a Covid-19 positive patient was found on Friday.

The district administration officials in a press release in the evening said to contain the corono virus infection, till now 4,28,741 household had been surveyed, in which 914 teams had been deployed.