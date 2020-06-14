Covid-19: School fee, electricity bill of traders during lockdown should be waived off: Pappu Yadav

patna

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:26 IST

Jan Adhikar Party (L) Chief Pappu Yadav lead a torch march here against the policies of the state government and demanded that school fee and electricity bill of traders during coronavirus lockdown should be waived off.

“Govt sent electricity bills to traders for lockdown period when their shops were shut. It should be waived off. School fee shouldn’t be levied for lockdown period”, Pappu Yadav told media while taking out a torch procession.

He said, “The middle-class people and small businessmen are affected. We are asking this question to the government. This torch march is against the 15 years of maladministration of the state government.”

“We are not going to any public place and we will only lead this march in our locality,” he said.