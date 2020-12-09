Crackdown on Bihar police officers for inefficient liquor ban, 3 suspended

patna

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 09:47 IST

Cracking down on errant police officers who have failed to impose the prohibition law effectively even five years after the law came into force in Bihar, the police headquarter has suspended three station house officers (SHOs) and sought explanation from the Sasaram and Mohania SDPOs.

The police headquarters has also announced departmental proceedings against these officers and said that they will not be given posting as station in-charge for the next ten years.

The police crackdown has taken place on SHOs of Muffasil police station Rakesh Kumar Singh (Rohtas), Kudra (Kaimur) SHO Shakti Kumar Singh and Prabhat Kumar Sharan of Raushanganj police station in Gaya.

“All of them were suspended with immediate effect and the department has initiated a high-level inquiry to find out other irregularities done by them in the past,” said ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar.

The ADG said that the decision to suspend the officers was taken on the basis of an investigation into implementation of prohibition by the Bihar Police.

Huge caches of liquor and storage facilities were unearthed on December 2 from areas under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station in Rohtas, headed by Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Shakti Kumar Singh, SHO of Kudra in Kaimur district, was found to have been unable to act against makeshift country-made liquor facilities.

Raushanganj SHO Prabhat Kumar Sharan has been suspended on the charges of patronizing the liquor mafia.

The PHQ had recently suspended four SHOs and sought explanation from SDPO Hajipur, SDPO Sadar (Patna) and DSP (Town) of Muzaffarpur.

A liquor ban is one of the most crucial decisions taken by the Nitish Kumar government and opposition parties had put question marks over its the execution in the run-up to the recently held assembly elections.