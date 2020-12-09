e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Crackdown on Bihar police officers for inefficient liquor ban, 3 suspended

Crackdown on Bihar police officers for inefficient liquor ban, 3 suspended

Top Bihar police officer said that three SHOs were suspended with immediate effect and the department has initiated a high-level inquiry to find out other irregularities done by them in the past.

patna Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 09:47 IST
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Decision to suspend the officers was taken on the basis of an investigation into implementation of prohibition by the Bihar police.
Decision to suspend the officers was taken on the basis of an investigation into implementation of prohibition by the Bihar police.(HT Photo/Representative use)
         

Cracking down on errant police officers who have failed to impose the prohibition law effectively even five years after the law came into force in Bihar, the police headquarter has suspended three station house officers (SHOs) and sought explanation from the Sasaram and Mohania SDPOs.

The police headquarters has also announced departmental proceedings against these officers and said that they will not be given posting as station in-charge for the next ten years.

The police crackdown has taken place on SHOs of Muffasil police station Rakesh Kumar Singh (Rohtas), Kudra (Kaimur) SHO Shakti Kumar Singh and Prabhat Kumar Sharan of Raushanganj police station in Gaya.

“All of them were suspended with immediate effect and the department has initiated a high-level inquiry to find out other irregularities done by them in the past,” said ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar.

The ADG said that the decision to suspend the officers was taken on the basis of an investigation into implementation of prohibition by the Bihar Police.

Huge caches of liquor and storage facilities were unearthed on December 2 from areas under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station in Rohtas, headed by Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Also Read: Cold winds enter Bihar region, likely to bring dense fog, dip in mercury

Shakti Kumar Singh, SHO of Kudra in Kaimur district, was found to have been unable to act against makeshift country-made liquor facilities.

Raushanganj SHO Prabhat Kumar Sharan has been suspended on the charges of patronizing the liquor mafia.

The PHQ had recently suspended four SHOs and sought explanation from SDPO Hajipur, SDPO Sadar (Patna) and DSP (Town) of Muzaffarpur.

A liquor ban is one of the most crucial decisions taken by the Nitish Kumar government and opposition parties had put question marks over its the execution in the run-up to the recently held assembly elections.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In