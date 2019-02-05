Delhi cop arrested for being drunk during raid in dry Bihar’s Supaul

A head constable of the Delhi police was arrested for being drunk during a raid on a rented house of a 19-year-old youth in Supaul district on Monday. Consumption and sale of liquor is banned in the state.

The constable, Mukesh Kumar, was part of a Delhi team who had come to Bihar to arrest the 19-year-old man who eloped with a 17-year-old girl from Delhi. The youth is a native of Madhurchak village of Madhepura district, and his family lives in Delhi.

According to locals, Kumar created ruckus during the raid led by Delhi police’s ASI SN Dutta. Locals overpowered him as he was drunk. They informed the excise department which arrested Kumar and remanded him in custody.

An official said that the excise and police personnel faced stiff resistance from Kumar and his colleagues. He said that the head constable was asked to undergo a breath analyser test and was arrested when the test was found positive.

The youth allegedly eloped with the girl from Delhi. Her father lodged a kidnapping case against the youth. While the girl refused to go with her parents.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 08:24 IST