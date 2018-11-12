Demolition of Muzaffarpur shelter home ordered by city civic body

In yet another blow to Brajesh Thakur, the main accused of Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, the Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation (MMC) has ordered complete demolition of the shelter home, located in Sahu road locality of the town.

Municipal commissioner, Muzaffarpur, Sanjay Dubey, has asked the owner of the shelter home to pull down the entire ground plus three-storey structure within a month or by December 10. The structure was made in gross violation of the prevalent building bylaws and against the building plan that was sanctioned in 2004.

A four-member expert panel, led by executive engineer Suresh Prasad Sinha, carried out the inspection of the building premises on October 29, following observation of the Supreme Court, and noticed that the building structure defied all the stipulated norms of construction. The disputed structure was scaled in front of Thakur’s mother, Manorama Devi, and her legal counsel.

Muzaffarpur municipal commissioner said the corporation would be compelled to raze the building after December 10, if the owner failed to comply with the order by then. “The cost of pulling down the structure would be realised from the owner,” he said.

The commissioner has sent the copy of demolition order to the CBI, principal secretaries of urban development and social welfare departments, besides the Supreme Court.

The apex court had during the last hearing of the shelter home abuse case observed that the short-stay home of Thakur’s non-governmental organisation, Seva Sankal Evam Vikas Samiti, was built in complete disregard of the stipulated bylaws.

Officials of the MMC said Thakur had built the four-storeyed building in place of originally sanctioned map for a two-storeyed house. The building has no setback area, as stipulated in the prevailing building bylaws.

The MMC, it is learnt, will wait for the no-objection of the CBI, which is investigating the gang rape of 34 minors of the shelter home, to go ahead with its demolition plan, lest the building being treated as evidence could be destroyed.

About six months back, it first came to light that at least 34 girls were sexually exploited and one was allegedly killed and buried clandestinely to hush up the murder.

The case related to sexual horror of minors is slated to come up for hearing on November 12 in the Supreme Court.

