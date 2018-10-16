FIR against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for allegedly misbehaving with AIIMS-Patna staff

The management of AIIMS-Patna on Monday filed a FIR against former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and his supporters following his alleged misbehaviour with a doctor, nurses and a security guard of the hospital, police said.

“An FIR was lodged following a directive from state health department after AIIMS-Patna doctors threatened to go on an indefinite strike if action was not taken against Kanhaiya and his supporters,” said Phulwarisharif police station house officer (SHO) Mohd Qaiser Alam.

Kanhaiya, according to AIIMS-P sources, along with his supporters visited the hospital on Sunday night to enquire about the health of All India Students’ Federation (AISF) leader Sushil Kumar, who had undergone surgery in his right hand on October 10 at the hospital’s orthopaedic ward. During their visit , some of them allegedly misbehaved and threatened the doctor on duty, nurses and the security guard, after the guards objected to the entry of a large number of people in the ward.

After an emergency meeting on Monday morning, the doctors issued an ultimatum to the government to take action against Kumar and his supporters by evening, failing which they would go on a strike. They decided to resume duty after the case was filed and assurance of security from the authorities.

Condemning the incident, health minister Mangal Pandey said the state government would not tolerate such type of vandalism. “People like Kanahiya Kumar are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the institutes at behest of the RJD. But the government will deal with such elements firmly,” said Pandey.

The former JNU president is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai seat. “He is trying unsuccessfully to project himself as a leader in Bihar politics. We will not allow anybody to take law and order in hand,” warned Pandey.

Meanwhile, a release issued by Janmaijay Kumar, secretary, All India Students’ Federation, Patna unit, alleged that the junior doctors’ behaviour was politically motivated and the police case was lodged at the behest of Union health minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

“The doctors threatened to discharge AISF state secretary Sushil Kumar from hospital. This has put his life in danger. The AISF will organise statewide protest on October 16-17 against this decision,” said Kumar.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 11:57 IST