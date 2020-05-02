e-paper
First special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant labourers reaches Patna

May 02, 2020
Railway staff including RPF applause as 'Shramik Special Train' carrying migrant departed from Jaipur to Patna, at Kota Railway Station in Jaipur on Friday.
Railway staff including RPF applause as 'Shramik Special Train' carrying migrant departed from Jaipur to Patna, at Kota Railway Station in Jaipur on Friday.(ANI)
         

The first ‘Shramik Special’ train carrying 1,187 stranded migrant labourers from Jaipur reached the Danapur railway station here on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-coach train departed at 10 pm on Friday from Jaipur and reached the Danapur railway station around 2 pm, East Central Railway, Hajipur, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

Medical screening of all the passengers will be carried out first for which 20 medical teams have been deployed.

“After medical examination, they will be served food and sent to their respective districts by buses,” Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal told PTI.

Around 100 buses have been stationed at the Danapur railway station for the purpose of sending these passengers to their home districts, he said.

The seating arrangements in buses have been made keeping in mind social distancing norms. Buses will ply half of their seating capacity, Agarwal added.

This is the first run of a special train to Bihar to bring back migrants stranded during the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread.

