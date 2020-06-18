e-paper
Former Union Minister and senior RJD leader tests positive for Covid-19 in Bihar

He was admitted at the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of cough and fever.

patna Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:29 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
File photo: Health worker takes temperature of migrants.
File photo: Health worker takes temperature of migrants. (Santosh Kumar/ HT)
         

A former Union Minister and senior RJD leader, who is admitted in AIIMS Patna, has tested positive for Covid-19.

He was admitted at the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of cough and fever.

India’s Covid-19 tally on Wednesday reached 3,54,065, including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated and 11,903 deaths.

