GoAir deboards student over breathing trouble

Go Air deboarded a young female passenger on medical grounds at the Jay Prakash Narayan International (JPNI) airport here on Sunday.

Swati Singh, an MBBS final year student at the DY Patil Medical College, Mumbai, was deboarded after she reportedly suffered a bronchial asthmatic attack on board its flight (G8-586) to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

A co-passenger said the medico developed shortness of breath and was found to be gasping on her seat, with anxiety writ large on her face, leading to a panic-like situation inside the aircraft.

With the aircraft door yet to be closed before take-off, the pilots immediately intimated the air traffic control (ATC) of the JPNI airport and deboarded Singh. She was taken to the medical inspection room inside the terminal building of the airport, where Dr Anshu Ankit of the Paras-HMRI hospital managed her conservatively, giving bronchodilating drugs and inhalation through nebuliser.

The flight, which was originally scheduled to leave here at 2pm, was delayed by two hours due to poor visibility.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 09:35 IST