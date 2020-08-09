e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / IIT and NIT pass outs running examination racket in Bihar arrested

IIT and NIT pass outs running examination racket in Bihar arrested

Bihar police claims to have busted an interstate examination racket.

patna Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Six people were arrested from a Patna apartment on Sunday with incriminating documents.
Six people were arrested from a Patna apartment on Sunday with incriminating documents.(HT Photo/Representative use)
         

Bihar police claims to have busted an interstate gang duping unemployed youths by promising to help them clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other engineering entrance examinations. Six persons including three National Institute of Technology (NIT) pass outs and one Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) pass out were arrested from a Patna apartment on Sunday.

Four laptops, one CPU, 10 cell phones, five drives, two hard disks, eight cheque books, two bank passbooks, two cheques valuing Rs 6 lakh, several original matriculation certificates and a motorcycle were among the articles seized from the hideout of the accused at Vindyachal Apartment under Buddha colony police station.

“Arrested persons were identified as Ujjawal Kashyap, of Marufganj, Patna City, Ramesh Kumar Singh, Nitesh Kumar and Sourabh Suman of Patna, Prashant Kumar, Bhagalpur and Rohit Kumar,” said S K Prabhakar, DSP, Sachiwalaya.

Also Read: Two teens stabbed to death in Bihar’s Aurangabad, hate crime suspected

Three of the fraudsters had passed out from NITs in various states while one of them was an IIT pass out, police said. Two others arrested in connection with the examination racket had passed out from a private business school in Patna.

The DSP that mastermind Ujjawal was allegedly involved in collecting huge sums of money from youths in the name of helping them clear NEET and other engineering examinations.

“During the raid, the police also recovered documents linking Delhi-based fraudster Atual Vats to this gang. It appears he was extending his racket in other states with the help of Ujjawal,” Prabhakar added.

Also Read: CM Nitish Kumar conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar

The DSP said the accused were taking up to Rs 15 lakh with the promise to help candidates clear the NEET and Rs 8 lakh for other engineering examinations. They were also charging up to Rs 8 lakh with the promise to help candidates clear examinations for appointment of police sub-inspectors in Bihar.

“They were also involved in duping youths worth lakhs of rupees for clearing ANM, Bihar legislative examinations etc. After interrogation, the accused have been sent to jail,” he added.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In