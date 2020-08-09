IIT and NIT pass outs running examination racket in Bihar arrested

patna

Bihar police claims to have busted an interstate gang duping unemployed youths by promising to help them clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other engineering entrance examinations. Six persons including three National Institute of Technology (NIT) pass outs and one Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) pass out were arrested from a Patna apartment on Sunday.

Four laptops, one CPU, 10 cell phones, five drives, two hard disks, eight cheque books, two bank passbooks, two cheques valuing Rs 6 lakh, several original matriculation certificates and a motorcycle were among the articles seized from the hideout of the accused at Vindyachal Apartment under Buddha colony police station.

“Arrested persons were identified as Ujjawal Kashyap, of Marufganj, Patna City, Ramesh Kumar Singh, Nitesh Kumar and Sourabh Suman of Patna, Prashant Kumar, Bhagalpur and Rohit Kumar,” said S K Prabhakar, DSP, Sachiwalaya.

Three of the fraudsters had passed out from NITs in various states while one of them was an IIT pass out, police said. Two others arrested in connection with the examination racket had passed out from a private business school in Patna.

The DSP that mastermind Ujjawal was allegedly involved in collecting huge sums of money from youths in the name of helping them clear NEET and other engineering examinations.

“During the raid, the police also recovered documents linking Delhi-based fraudster Atual Vats to this gang. It appears he was extending his racket in other states with the help of Ujjawal,” Prabhakar added.

The DSP said the accused were taking up to Rs 15 lakh with the promise to help candidates clear the NEET and Rs 8 lakh for other engineering examinations. They were also charging up to Rs 8 lakh with the promise to help candidates clear examinations for appointment of police sub-inspectors in Bihar.

“They were also involved in duping youths worth lakhs of rupees for clearing ANM, Bihar legislative examinations etc. After interrogation, the accused have been sent to jail,” he added.