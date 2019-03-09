Kanhaiya not in first list of CPI nominees

The Communist Party of India has left out student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, indicating that its seat-sharing talks with the RJD in Bihar has hit roadblocks.

The Left party on Friday said it has identified 53 seats in 24 states for the upcoming polls and announced names of 15 candidates.

“Our talks with the RJD is ongoing and we will take a call on Kanhaiya Kumar once that is finalised. Both the state and local units have identified a seat for him and we have to see how the talks with RJD pans out,” said CPI leader D Raja, indicating that if the RJD doesn’t concede to its demand, his party has to go back to the drawing board.

CPI is believed to have asked for the Begusarai seat for Kanhaiya.

Sources said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad is against giving the student leader a seat as he believes that his caste, Bhumihar, would not go down well for his party, which is traditionally anti-upper caste.

Also, the RJD feels the only Left party having significant presence and support base in Bihar is the CPI(ML).

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 12:34 IST