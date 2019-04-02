Lalu, Rabri get Z-plus security, Y for Tej Pratap in latest security review

The Bihar government has done a fresh categorization of VIP security, right from the Governor, CM to former CMs and MLAs, withdrawing security cover from six persons who have either moved out of the state or died.

The security review was done following the recommendations of the state security committee meeting, headed by home secretary Amir Subhani with police top brass a couple of days ago.

Of the 32 VIPs provided security, there are four former CMs; incarcerated Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Jagannath Mishra and Jitan Ram Manjhi. While Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi have got Z-plus secutiy, Manjhi has got Z-category cover and Mishra Y-category. Mishra has also been convicted in the fodder scam case along with Lalu, but is out of jail.

Over 1,000 security personnel will be engaged in the security of the VIPs in the state.

Bihar governor and chief minister are Z-plus and advanced security liaison (ASL) protectee. Apart from them, only Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi have got Z-plus security.

The central government had, in November 2017, completely withdrawn the NSG security cover provided to RJD chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad. His Z-plus security was also downgraded. The Centre had then also withdrawn Manjhi’s Z-plus security cover.

After the latest review, six union and state ministers have also got Z and Y-category security. They include Ram Vilas Paswan, Radha Mohan Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad (all union ministers), Bihar’s deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, water resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and animal husbandry minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Besides, six MPs, Sharad Yadav, Shatrughan Sinha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Vashisht Narayan Singh, Nityanand Rai and Sushil Kumar Singh, have also got security of Y and Z-category security.

Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA from Mahua constituency, has got Y-category security, while his younger son and leader of Opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav has got Y-plus security.

Former Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and chief justice of the Patna High Court have got Y-category security.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar has been accorded Y-plus security.

