Minor girl gang raped in Vaishali, one held

A 14-year-old schedule caste girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three youths of same village under the Mahua PS in Vaishali district of Bihar late Monday night.

According to police, on Monday night, the accused picked up the victim when she went out of her home to fetch water from a well. took her to a nearby field where they sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

The victim somehow reached home in pain and narrated the incident to her parents ,who are daily wage labourers. The matter was reported to the local panchayat, where it languished for one and half days with no result in sight.

As it lingered for a second day, a conscientious villager Wednesday afternoon informed police about the incident from Chhatwara panchayat.

SP Vaishali M S Dhillon said that the police immediately swung into action and brought the victim to police station where she revealed details of the aaccused.

“We sent out team and got one named accused, Dharmendra Kumar arrested while raids are on to nab the other two,” Dhillon said.

He added that the victim was sent to Hajipur sadar hospital under the police protection for medical examination.

“The medical report is awaited and case being thoroughly investigated. An FIR basis statement of the victim’s mother has been lodged under different sections of POCSO Act 2012”, Dhillon said.

Vaishali had witnessed spurt in crime against the fairer sex . According to official figures,more than 26 cases of alleged rapes have been registered from January 2018 to January 3 2019 in the district.

Dhillon said that investigation would be completed soon and chargesheet would be submitted in the court.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 09:50 IST