Missing Manju Verma embarrassing Nitish govt, suspended from JD(U)

The Janata Dal (United) leadership on Thursday suspended Kumari Manju Verma from the party, even as Bihar police’ hunt for the absconding former social welfare minister continues with success still eluding them.

A team led by DSP Suryadeo Kumar on Wednesday raided the house of one Hemant Verma at Shankarpuri locality falling under Kazipur police station of Muzaffarpur district and interrogated him about Verma’s whereabouts.

Officials participating in the raid said they haven’t got any substantial clue about her from any of the places they have raided so far. Hemant is said to be cousin of Manju’s husband.

The unexpected delay in tracking down a lady, who as served as a minister, has taken political overtones with opposition leaving no opportunity taking jibes at the chief minister and his government for their inaction.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi while reacting to a controversy over installation of a high definition (HD) camera atop the CM’s residence that allegedly breaches her son’s privacy minced no words asserting that the absconding minister was in the CM residence and if a HD camera was installed inside the walls of the CM residence, she could be easily located. The government hasn’t reacted to Rabri Devi’s allegations yet.

The raids to located Kumari follows the rejection of her anticipatory bail by the Patna High court on October 9. Police said the MLA had gone trace less after the arrest warrant was issued in her name. Begusarai SP Awakash Kumar confirmed the raids conducted across different cities in Bihar.

Verma has been keeping chief minister Nitish Kumar and his government on its toes causing them much embarrassment. Arresting the absconding JD (U) legislator has become the biggest challenge for the state police.

Verma, Who represented Cheria-Bariarpur constituency in the state assembly, has been on the run for nearly three months since she and her husband were booked in an Arms Act case, which was lodged after recovery of a huge cache of ammunition from her residence during a raid by the CBI sleuths, probing the Muzaffarpur case.

Bihar police have over the last couple of months carried extensive raids at Verma’s native village, besides relative houses at Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Nalanda, Khagaria, Patna and Vaishali but to no avail.

Supreme Court also asked the Bihar police to arrest the legislator after she went into hiding while the state government forced her to resign from the post on August 8. The Bihar police subsequently set up a special team which has been conducting raids in several places to arrest her.

The apex court has now set November 27 deadline to arrest her, failing which the state DGP has to appear in person to clear his stand on the issue.

The apex court had on November 12, rapped the two top most senior officials of Bihar asking why a former minister linked to the probe could not be traced. The Begusarai court subsequently issued an arrest warrant against Verma on October 31.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:20 IST