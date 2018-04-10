Modi to flag off Katihar-New Delhi express, launch loco factory in Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Madhepura-based electric locomotive factory to the nation and flag off the rollout of the first engine manufactured there through a remote device from Motihari on Tuesday.

Modi, who will arrive at Motihari, headquarters of Bihar’s East Champaran district, to take part in the concluding function of Camparan satyagrah centenary, would also flag off the inaugural run of a Humsafar Express between Katihar and New Delhi and lay the foundation stone for the doubling of proposed Muzaffarpur-Sugauli-Valmikinagar track, East Central Railway (ECR) officials said at Hajipur.

The locomotive factory spread over 250 acres of land at Madhepura, 284 km northeast of state capital Patna, is an Indian Railways joint venture with French giant Alstom and the first major foreign direct investment (FDI) project in the rail sector.

ECR officials said the 12,000 HP (horsepower) locomotive, assembled at the factory, would haul the speed of trains up to 120 kmph.

They said the Madhepura unit— set up at an estimated cost of over Rs 20,000 crore — would generate six lakh mandays of work for local residents and roll out 800 electric locos in the next 11 years.

The new Humsafar Express would cover a distance of 1383 km from New Delhi to Katihar via Motihari and Muzaffarpur in 30 hours, the ECR officials said.

The fully AC 3-tier train would have all passenger comforts, including comfortable side berth seats, LED display, CCTV cameras, USB charging points among many other facilities,” they said.

The doubling of Muzaffarpur-Sugauli Valmikinagar would cost Rs 2,401 crore, the officials added.