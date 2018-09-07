NHRC notice to Bihar government, DGP over Araria incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to the Bihar government and the state’s police chief over reports that a minor girl was allegedly assaulted, tonsured and paraded naked after being dragged out from her house by six persons in Araria district.

The NHRC on Thursday said it has taken suo motu cognizance of reports, while emphasising that there was an “immediate need” for the law enforcing agencies to be “more active, vigilant and attentive” with a zeal to stop such disgraceful incidents tarnishing the image of the state and the country.

While issuing notices, the NHRC said recently it had taken suo motu cognizance of another incident in Bihar, in which a woman was paraded naked in Bihiya village of Bhojpur district.

The commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, Bihar, seeking a detailed factual report on both the incidents mentioned in news reports.

“The commission would also like to know as to what is the action plan with the state government to deal with such shameful incidents. The response is expected within four weeks,” the statement said.

According to reports, the minor girl was “assaulted, tonsured and paraded naked after having been dragged out from her house by six persons in Araria on August 31”.

“Reportedly, her tormentors had also tried to mutilate her private parts. The news report carried another story in the box stating that after Muzaffarpur and Patna, a shelter home in Begusarai district of Bihar has come under the scanner when one of its residents tried to commit suicide by consuming glass pieces on September 2,” it said.

A report in the matter is awaited from the chief secretary and the DGP, the NHRC said.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 12:09 IST