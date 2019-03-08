Nitish Kumar visits family of slain CRPF man in Bihar’s Rattanpur, promises assistance

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited Rattanpur village in Kahalgaon subdivision here to meet family members of Ratan Kumar Thakur the CRPF constable killed in Phulwama terror strike.

The CM spent more than 20 minutes with the family members at their house, expressing his condolence and assuring the family members of all possible help. He paid homage to Thakur by garlanding his picture. A large number of people mostly villagers assembled near house of Thakur while Kumar met his family members.

Some people demanded establishment of college at Madarganj panchayat in Ratan Kumar Thakur’s name. Rattanpur village is located under Madarganj panchayat.

People also raised slogan in remembrance of Thakur and denounced Pakistan. Ram Niranjan Thakur, father of the slain CRPF constable, said he referred to problems of family in his talk with CM. After hearing the problems, the CM directed District Magistrate (DM) to do needful, he informed.

Ram Niranjan said he requested to provide job to Ratan’s widow in education department, assistance for getting his daughter married, job for his second son, an accommodation for the family at district headquarter, assistance for meeting expenses of education of his grandson apart from establishment of college at Madarganj panchayat after his son’s name.

For CM visit tight security arrangement was made in village. Apart from district authorities none was allowed inside house of Thakur while he met his family members. People who had assembled on the occasion were restricted by security personnel going further ahead at distance from house of Thakur.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 10:05 IST