 RJD leader on morning walk shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Samastipur district, police said.

patna Updated: Jan 24, 2019 11:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Patna
RJD,morning walk,shot dead
RJD leader Raghuvar Rai was killed by two motorcycle-borne assailants when he was out on morning walk near his home in Kalyanpur, police said. Rai was a former Zilla Parishad member. (Getty Images/Picture for representation)

He was killed by two motorcycle-borne assailants when he was out on morning walk near his home in Kalyanpur, District Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur said. Rai was a former Zilla Parishad member.

Angry over the killing, hundreds of his supporters blocked Samastipur-Darbganga road and burned tyres demanding arrest of the assailants.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:10 IST

