RJD leader on morning walk shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Samastipur district, police said.

He was killed by two motorcycle-borne assailants when he was out on morning walk near his home in Kalyanpur, District Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur said. Rai was a former Zilla Parishad member.

Angry over the killing, hundreds of his supporters blocked Samastipur-Darbganga road and burned tyres demanding arrest of the assailants.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:10 IST