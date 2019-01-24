RJD leader on morning walk shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Bihar
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead on Thursday by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Samastipur district, police said.patna Updated: Jan 24, 2019 11:13 IST
He was killed by two motorcycle-borne assailants when he was out on morning walk near his home in Kalyanpur, District Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur said. Rai was a former Zilla Parishad member.
Angry over the killing, hundreds of his supporters blocked Samastipur-Darbganga road and burned tyres demanding arrest of the assailants.
