Sushant’s Patna home to be turned into memorial, says family

patna

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:58 IST

The childhood home of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Patna’s Rajeev Nagar will be turned into his memorial, said an official statement released by Sushant’s family on Saturday.

The memorial will house his most prized possessions, including telescope, thousands of books, flight simulator, guitar and other personal belongings for keeping his memory alive for his fans and admirers.

Besides, the family will also set up a foundation, to be named Sushant’s Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF), to support aspiring talents in fields of cinema, sports and science, subjects that were extremely close to Sushant’s heart.

His family will also maintain his social media account in his remembrance. “From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers,” the family statement reads.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After performing his last rites at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai, his ashes were immersed in river Ganga in Patna on June 18.