Tej Pratap’s in-laws reject returned dowry

patna

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:21 IST

Chandrika Rai, the father-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav refused to accept the dowry returned by former chief minister Rabri Devi on Thursday night in the latest twist to the real-life soap opera in the Bihar’s erstwhile first family.

Rai claimed Tej Pratap Yadav’s family hasn’t followed due process and that it may well have sent liquor or explosives along with the dowry, shipped in two pick-up vans. Bihar prohibits the sale of liquor.

The dowry, mostly furniture, was shipped to Rai’s residence in response to a notice from the women’s helpline served to Rabri Devi on December 18. The notice asked Rabri Devi to respond to an application by her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai’s mother Poornima Devi, demanding the return of all articles that were part of the dowry.

“As per the law, an inventory list shall be prepared in front of a magistrate and the police before dispatching the articles. How can I accept them, as the consignment might carry some contraband like liquor or explosives?” Chandrika Rai said.

Tej Pratap’s divorce petition is still being heard.

Chandrika Rai’s comments provoked a sharp response from Rabri Devi’s daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti who claimed that he was seeking cheap publicity and to defame the Lalu family. She claimed that the articles were loaded in front of the protection officer of women’s helpline after breaking the lock of Aishwarya’s two rooms at the 10 Circular Road residence.

Aishwarya Rai accused Rabri Devi of assaulting her on December 15 following which her father Chandrika Rai lodged an FIR. Aiswharya Rai added that her tiff with Rabri Devi started when she asked her mother in-law why posters making obscene references to her father had come up at Patna’s BN College.

“This infuriated my mother-in-law and she dragged me by my hair causing great pain. Then I was forced out of the house by security personnel. I am grand-daughter of former chief minister Daroga Rai and see how I am being treated here,” she said.

On September 29 , Aishwarya Rai created a flutter when she told reporters that her mother-in-law and sister-in law were denying her food and misbehaving with her.