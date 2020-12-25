e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Woman police constable in Bihar shoots herself accidentally while cleaning rifle

Woman police constable in Bihar shoots herself accidentally while cleaning rifle

The lady constable, a resident of Gaya, was cleaning her service rifle when it accidentally went off with the bullet hitting her in the chest.

patna Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 15:30 IST
Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Aditya Nath Jha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
A forensic team has been called to probe the incident.
A forensic team has been called to probe the incident. (PTI Photo)
         

A lady constable identified as 20-year-old Juli Kumari, posted at Triveniganj police station of Supaul district in Bihar, was seriously injured when the service rifle she was cleaning fired accidentally on Friday morning.

The constable was rushed to Triveniganj primary health centre, from where she was referred to Supaul district hospital.

The lady constable, a resident of Gaya, was cleaning her service rifle when it accidentally went off with the bullet hitting her in the chest. She was rushed to hospital soon after the incident.

“Now she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is stated to be critical,” a police officer said, adding, “Many policemen came forward to donate blood to her.”

Also Read: Bihar issues guidelines for reopening of schools, colleges at 50% capacity

Supaul superintendent of police Manoj Kumar said that while the prime focus was on saving her life, a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been summoned to probe the incident, which, prima facie appeared to be an accident.

In September, a 25-year-old lady police constable had died by suicide in Araria followed by suspension of Narpatganj station house officer (SHO) King Kundan, who was accused of having a hand in her suicide.

tags
top news
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
Most smartphones launched in Q3 2020 were running on this brand’s processor
Most smartphones launched in Q3 2020 were running on this brand’s processor
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In