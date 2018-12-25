Woman rams Scorpio during driving lessons, one dies 4 inured in Patna

A 60-year-old woman died and four others of her family were injured after a Scorpio rammed into them in at Beiman Tola here on Monday afternoon.

The injured have been admitted to a nursing home.

According to the police, a woman, later identified to be Ruhi Kumari (22), was behind the wheels, taking driving lessons from her driver who was seated beside her.

After the accident, she and the driver abandoned the vehicle and managed to escape.

The victims were sitting in a park near their house when the vehicle hit them.

“Soon, people gathered at the spot and ransacked the vehicle and informed the police about the incident,” a police source said. A police team from Ramkrishnagar police station later rushed to the spot and seized the vehicle.

Agitated over the incident, local residents blocked traffic and burnt tyres. They demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased and arrest of the accused woman.

Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj said a case had been registered at Ramkrishna Nagar police station and the police were trying to identify the vehicle owner.

