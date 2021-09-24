Home / Photos / Ahead of Biden meeting, here's a look at PM Modi's US visit so far
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to United States Vice President Kamala Harris on September 23, 2021.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to United States Vice President Kamala Harris on September 23, 2021.
Ahead of Biden meeting, here's a look at PM Modi's US visit so far

Upon his arrival to the US on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted several crucial meetings to bolster India's partnership with America.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, has had a packed schedule. Upon his arrival to the US on Wednesday, Modi conducted several crucial meetings to bolster India's partnership with America. 

On Thursday, he interacted with top American CEOs and business leaders, two of whom are of Indian origin- Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. 

PM Modi then met US vice president Kamala Harris on Thursday and also met prime ministers of Australia and Japan ahead of the Quad summit on Friday. 

Now, all eyes are on Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden and the two leaders are expected to hold talks on a range of bilateral issues, including the current situation in Afghanistan. And on Saturday, Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for the United States from New Delhi on September 22, 2021.
Work mode on: Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes through files during his flight to the United States on September 22, 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives, in Washington DC on September 23, 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC on September 23, 2021.
'Grateful': Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian community in Washington DC on September 23, 2021.
'Great friend of India': Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen on September 23, 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon on September 23, 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Australian counterpart and ‘good friend’ Scott Morrison on September 23, 2021.
'Japan one of India's most valued partners': Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
'Her feat inspired the entire world': Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets United States Vice President Kamala Harris on September 23, 2021.
