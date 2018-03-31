David Warner issues tearful apology over ball-tampering scandal
Mar 31, 2018 11:40 IST
/
David Warner issued a tearful apology on Saturday for his role in the ball-tampering scandal. (AFP)
/
David Warner (L) came to the press conference with his wife Candice. (AFP)
/
David Warner said that he is resigned to the fact that he may not play for his country again. (REUTERS)
/
David Warner was identified by a Cricket Australia investigation as the main instigator of the plan to scuff up the ball with sandpaper. (REUTERS)
/
David Warner, however, dodged multiple questions over who was involved or whether he was the orchestrator. (AFP)
/
During the press conference, David Warner struggled to fight back the tears as he read a prepared statement in which he said his actions had been “inexcusable”. (AFP)
/