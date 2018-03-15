 ICC World Cup qualifier: Nepal thrash Papua New Guinea to secure ODI status | cricket | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 15, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

ICC World Cup qualifier: Nepal thrash Papua New Guinea to secure ODI status

Mar 15, 2018 21:41 IST

latest photogalleries

featured photos