ICC World Cup qualifier: Nepal thrash Papua New Guinea to secure ODI status
Mar 15, 2018 21:41 IST
Nepal defeated Papua New Guinea by six wickets in their ICC World Cup qualifier in Harare on Thursday. (ICC)
PNG captain Assadollah Vala (L) shakes hands with Nepal captain Paras Khadka (R). (ICC)
Nepal wicket keeper attempts a run out of PNG batsman Chad Soper. (ICC)
Sandeep Lamichhane celebrates after taking a wicket against Papua New Guinea. (ICC)
Kipling Doriga of Papua New Guinea in action against Nepal. (ICC)
Sandeep Lamichhane was irrepressible once again, claiming figures of 4/29 to take his wicket tally for the tournament to 11. (ICC)
Dipendra Airee scored a brilliant half century to guide his team to victory. (ICC)
Nepal have gained ODI status for the first time in their history. (ICC)
