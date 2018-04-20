Arsene Wenger: Arsenal’s Le Professeur to bid goodbye at season-end
Apr 20, 2018 21:21 IST
Arsene Wenger is the longest-serving current manager in English football with 1228 games in charge at Arsenal. (Reuters)
The 68-year-old arrived at the London club in 1996 a relative unknown but leaves widely hailed as the greatest manager in Arsenal’s history after three Premier League titles and a record-breaking seven FA Cup triumphs. (AFP)
Arsene Wenger signed several important players for Arsenal including Thierry Henry (in pic), Robin van Persie, Sol Campbell among others. (REUTERS)
Gerard Houllier (L) holds his OBE medal as an earring on long-term friend and Arsene Wenger. (AFP)
Arsene Wenger celebrates at Arsenal soccer ground in London on May 11, 2002 after beating Everton 4-3. Wenger’s will bring his 22-year stay in charge of Arsenal to a close at the end of the season. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on October 05, 2014 Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) and Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) are kept apart by the fourth official Jonathan Moss during the English Premier League football match. (AFP)
Wenger, who completed the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first full season in England, was hailed as an innovator in his early years and his spiky clashes with former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson became the stuff of legend. (REUTERS)
Yet despite cup success in recent years, fans have become increasingly frustrated by the club’s inability to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title and a failure to reach the sharp end of the Champions League. (AFP)
Wenger took Arsenal into the Champions League for 20 years in a row. They won the league and FA cup double in 1998 and 2002. (AP)
