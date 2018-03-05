India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 05, 2018 17:26 IST
Two bodies, including of a militant, were found near the site of a shooting in Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday morning. The body of Ashiq Hussain Bhat of Rakh Kapran and belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba was recovered from an orchard at Saidpora, eight kilometres from the site of Sunday night’s shooting in Pahnoo, police said, adding that his death is suspected to be connected to the shooting. (Wassem Andrabi / HT Photo)
A special court in New Delhi granted bail on Monday to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case, on a personal bond of Rs two lakh with a surety of a like amount each and directed them not to leave the country without prior permission of the court. The two had moved bail applications. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday told the Supreme Court that Maj Aditya Kumar was not named in the Shopian firing FIR, as the court put on hold till April 24 the probe into the incident that left three civilians dead. The court had on February 12 stayed criminal proceedings against Kumar after Lt Col Karamveer Singh said his son was performing his duty and had been “wrongly and arbitrarily” named. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the issues of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh creating pandemonium and causing multiple adjournments. Both houses were adjourned until 11 a.m March 06. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a fresh plea from Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, seeking quashing of the Enforcement Directorate’s summons against him in the INX Media case. In his fresh writ petition, Karti Chidambaram has challenged the summons on the ground that the ED has no jurisdiction to issue such notices based on the FIR lodged by the CBI. (PTI)
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants protest over the alleged paper leak, demanding a CBI investigation in Patna. Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the SSC candidates to call off their protest as the government has agreed to a CBI probe into alleged leak in the combined graduate-level exam. The protestors, however, said they will not call off their strike until a proper format is released. (PTI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with other cabinet ministers pose with victory signs after their win in North East State elections, during the parliament budget session in New Delhi on Monday. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Students of Class X and XII are seen caught up in last minute revisions, outside an examination centre, at Kendra Vidyalaya Gole Market in New Delhi. For the Class 12 exam, 11,86,306 candidates had registered and exams began today at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
