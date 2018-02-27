 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Feb 27, 2018 17:30 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland to closure in Sridevi’s death probe by Dubai authorities.

latest photogalleries

featured photos