India: Today’s news in pictures
Feb 27, 2018 17:30 IST
/
People stand in queue to cast votes outside a polling station during the Meghalaya state assembly election in Nongpoh. Elections are underway for 59 seats each in Meghalaya and Nagaland. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 3, along with Tripura, which went to the polls on February 18. One person was reported injured in a grenade blast in a polling booth in Nagaland. (Anupam Nath / AP)
/
A picture of Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor is seen put up outside her residence in Mumbai. Her mortal remains are expected to reach India on Tuesday, as the family has received her body from the authorities.The probe launched into her death by Dubai’s prosecution department has been closed. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)
/
Nirav Modi’s Firestar Diamond Inc. blamed liquidity and supply chain challenges and listed up to $100 million in assets and debt, according to Chapter 11 documents filed Monday in a bankruptcy court in New York. Back in India, Punjab National Bank told stock exchanges that the fraudulent transactions could be $204 million more than the previously estimated $1.8 billion. (PTI)
/
A policeman inspects a car that crashed into an SUV on Solapur-Tuljapur Road in Solapur on Tuesday. At least five people were killed and seven others injured during the mishap. (PTI)
/
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu and others during India-Korea business summit in New Delhi. Speaking at the summit, Modi on Tuesday said India is one of the most open global economies and is ready to do business with the world. (PTI)
/
Devotees smear each other with coloured powder during Holi celebrations at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
/
Maldives has declined India’s invitation to participate in the biennial naval exercise Milan, which starts on March 6, Navy chief admiral Sunil Lanba said on Tuesday. India will host navies from at least 16 countries for the eight-day mega naval exercise with an aim to expand regional cooperation and combat unlawful activities in critical sea lanes. (REUTERS File)
/
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the external affairs ministry to disclose records related to the expenses incurred on chartering Air India aircraft for abroad visits of the Prime Minister from 2013 to 2017. CIC rejected the contention of the ministry of external affairs that details of the amount, reference numbers, dates of bills raised by Indian Air Force and Air India for the foreign visits undertaken by the Prime Minister are scattered across various records and files. (PTI File)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland to closure in Sridevi’s death probe by Dubai authorities.