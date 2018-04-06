 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India: Today’s news in pictures

Apr 06, 2018 17:43 IST
about the gallery
India news in pictures -- a round-up of today’s top news across the country from Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham winning India’s second gold medal at the XXI Commonwealth Games to the Ministry of Defence's website being hacked with users directed to an error message.

latest photogalleries

featured photos