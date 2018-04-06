India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 06, 2018 17:43 IST
/
Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham claimed India’s second gold medal at the XXI Commonwealth Games, winning the top spot in the women’s 53kg category of the weightlifting competitions at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 in Gold Coast on Friday. (PTI)
The prosecution sought more time to go through the blackbuck poaching case papers after Salman Khan’s lawyers presented their arguments on Friday. The hearing will resume on Saturday. (PTI)
The second leg of the Budget Session ended in a washout on Friday as both Houses of Parliament were adjourned, bringing to a close a month of pandemonium and repeated disruptions that saw a total of nearly 250 working hours wasted. In the session that began on March 5, the Lok Sabha lost 127 hours and 45 minutes while the Rajya Sabha lost more than 121 hours. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior BJP leader L K Advani, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other members during BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (Vijay Verma / PTI)
Restrictions were imposed in parts of Kashmir, including the summer capital Srinagar, on Friday as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of protests called by separatists and strike by trade bodies. (Danish Ismail / REUTERS File)
The website of India’s defence ministry was hacked on Friday, with users being directed to an error message.This isn’t the first time hackers have targeted official websites of the Indian government. Authorities had temporarily taken down the Ministry of Home Affairs website last year after a cyber attack was reported. (ANI)
