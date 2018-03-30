Photos: Maundy Thursday in Mumbai’s churches
Mar 30, 2018 10:50 IST
A priest holds the Maundy Thursday service at Mount Carmel Church in Bandra (west), Mumbai. Maundy is a derivative of the Latin term Mandatum, meaning to command. A second meaning is that of humility and service, of which, Jesus Christ was a fitting example. (Satish bate/ht photo)
Devotees reflect on the readings of the day and pray in silence in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Father Frazer Mascarenhas blesses the fruits and hot cross buns at St Peter’s Church, Bandra. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A priest kisses the feet of the 12 disciples after washing it. Jesus washed the feet of his 12 disciples before the Last Supper and thus taught them that if he, as teacher and master, could wash their feet, so also they must do to others. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A replica of the 12 disciples with Jesus during the Last Supper. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Devotees praying at Mount Carmel Church in Bandra. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Devotees look at the replica of the Last Supper displayed at Mount Carmel Church, and click photos. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
