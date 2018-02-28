Photos: Strand Book Stall shuts in Mumbai – a city that loves reading
Feb 28, 2018 11:50 IST
The iconic Strand Book Stall will down its shutters in Mumbai today. For many who grew up in Mumbai in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, Fort was not just where Mumbai’s buzz was, it was also where all the bookstores were. But at little bookshops like Strand Book Stall, one could discover that reading was affordable and pleasurable together. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
In the days leading up to its closure, children and adults occupied every inch of floor space at Strand. The store never donned dramatic picture-window displays that are the mainstay of bookstore design now. Author Amish Tripathi, recalls dropping in as a student of the nearby Cathedral and John Connon School. “I read more non-fiction growing up, but most of the fiction I read was from this bookstore,” he said. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Popular with children as well as adults, Strand was known for its discounts and its undying quest to find the rarest of books on request for readers. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Mumbai has seen some of its most iconic landmarks shut over the last few years. Rhythm House, Samovar and now Strand Book Stall have been the most noted of them all. However, the city’s love for reading is unquestionable, as clearly demonstrated by a young reader engrossed in a magazine by an unused set of railway tracks at Reay Road station. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Another cosy reading spot is the Horniman Circle Gardens, close to Fort. There’s also a reading corner there for students. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
The largest public park in the city, Shivaji Park, sees several visitors catching afternoon breaks with books on them. The tiny but popular Maharashtra Book House & Library is also a stone’s throw away from the park. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
For the busy commuter, the best use of time on a local train is still reading a book. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
Boys read in the night with lit incense sticks to keep mosquitoes away in Worli. Libraries are shut at night and many find refuge in corners on the city’s streets to catch up on reading that they might’ve had no time for in the day. Some even study on the streets at night. (Kunal Patil / HT Photo)
