2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal wins gold, India finish with 66 medals
Apr 15, 2018 11:09 IST
Saina Nehwal (C), PV Sindhu (L) and Kirsty Gilmour pose with their medals. (REUTERS)
Saina Nehwal won an all-Indian women’s singles badminton final vs PV Sindhu. (AP)
PV Sindhu has been on a roll in recent years but had to settle for silver. (AP)
Kidambi Srikanth also settled for the silver medal, losing the men’s singles badminton final to Lee Chong Wei. (REUTERS)
Lee Chong Wei (C), who has now won three Commonwealth Games men’s singles gold medals, was too much to handle for Srikanth (L). (REUTERS)
Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty settled for silver in the men’s doubles final badminton event. (REUTERS)
G Sathiyan and Manika Batra won bronze in the mixed doubles, beating Mouma Das and Sharath Kamal. (REUTERS)
Manika Batra has won an impressive 4 medals in table tennis this Games. (PTI)
Sharath Kamal won bronze in the men’s singles table tennis event. (REUTERS)
Gao Ning of Singapore (C) is flanked by silver medallist Quadri Aruna of Nigeria (L) and bronze medallist Sharath Kamal. (REUTERS)
