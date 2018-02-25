2018 Winter Olympics: Spectacular closing ceremony brings end to games
Feb 25, 2018 23:44 IST
Performers put on a dazzling exhibition during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea (REUTERS)
Child artists perform during the closing ceremony at Pyeongchang which marked the end of the 2018 Winter Olympics. (REUTERS)
Artists light up the stage during the closing ceremony. (REUTERS)
Pyeongchang was dazzling with fireworks which marked the closing of the Winter Olympics. (REUTERS)
Figure skaters perform during the closing ceremony. (REUTERS)
A panoramic view during the closing ceremony. (REUTERS)
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang. (REUTERS)
MILCK performs during the closing ceremony. (REUTERS)
Yang Tae-Hwan, one of SOuth Korea’s musicians, performs during the closing ceremony (REUTERS)
The next edition of the Winter Olympics will be held in 2022 in Salt Lake, USA. (REUTERS)
The festivities marked an end to the 16-day event in Pyeongchang. (REUTERS)
