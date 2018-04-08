From fire to lightning: Pune in pixels
Apr 08, 2018 17:15 IST
Children run behind water tankers at a water supply depot near Parvati. Parts of the city have been facing acute water shortage, bringing to light the issue of water scarcity which is rising due to rapid urbanisation. (HT PHOTO)
Firefighters move gunny bags gutted during the fire at a wholesale grain godown on Monday at Market Yard. No casualties were reported from the incident. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati temple, decorated with lakhs of jasmine flowers, wears a festive look on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Participants in action during the Senior National Archery Championship, 2018 on Thursday, April 5, 2018. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Chaos ensued on Sinhagad road after the failure of traffic signals on Thursday. Many commuters were left stranded for hours as traffic flow came to an absolute standstill, leading to a rise in temperature and tempers. (HT PHOTO)
